New Halloween-themed attractions coming to San Antonio Botanical Garden

‘Happy Frights’ and ‘Haunting Nights’ coming this fall

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

San Antonio Botanical Gardens to host "Happy Frights" and "Haunting Nights" from Oct. 3 through Nov. 2. (Courtesy photo via Memoir Agency, San Antonio Botanical Garden)

SAN ANTONIO – With the spooky season almost here, the San Antonio Botanical Garden has announced new attractions coming this fall.

From Oct. 3 through Nov. 2, visitors can visit the garden to experience “Happy Frights” and “Haunting Nights.”

“Happy Frights” is a family-friendly trick-or-treat experience through 11 immersive worlds in the garden. Throughout the adventure, guests will see live actors and visit eight trick-or-treat stations.

In “Haunting Nights,” a more thrilling adventure starts after the sun goes down, with random frights across the garden. The attraction is designed for people over 13 years of age.

SABG partnered with Memoir Agency to create the attractions in botanic gardens nationwide.

“At the Garden, our passion is bringing people together to engage with nature,” said SABG President and CEO Katherine Trumble. “Happy Frights & Haunting Nights is another opportunity to do just that. We know that guests of all ages, friends and family, will love these two immersive Halloween experiences that offer a delightful blend of thrills and enchantment.”

"Happy Frights" and "Haunting Nights" attractions will go live from Oct. 3 through Nov. 2. (Courtesy photo via Memoir Agency, San Antonio Botanical Garden)

During “Happy Frights” guests can:

  • Receive photo opportunities with a jack-o-lantern
  • Meet a dancing bridge troll by the lake’s edge
  • Go through the Dragon’s Den (home to giant dragons)
  • Adventure through a neon-light maze
  • Climb up a giant hay-pyramid
  • Meet La Catrina and Alebrijes during the Día de los Muertos celebration

During “Haunting Nights” guests can:

  • Brave a lagoon filled with swamp creatures
  • Go through a maze of surprises in the Neon Labyrinth
  • Celebrate Día de los Muertos with giant Alebrijes and La Catrina
  • Encounter living scarecrows in the Sunflower Field
  • Journey through a long pumpkin tunnel
  • Look out for pirates and a flying Davy Jones in “The Barracks”

Both attractions will have seasonal food and drinks.

Entry times for “Happy Frights” begin at 5 p.m., while “Haunting Nights” entry times begin at 8 p.m. The garden is located at 555 Funston Pl.

Tickets start at $27.90 per person and can be purchased here.

Trick-or-treating during "Happy Frights." (Courtesy photo via Memoir Agency, San Antonio Botanical Garden)

About the Author

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

