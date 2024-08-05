New Halloween-themed attractions coming to San Antonio Botanical Garden

San Antonio Botanical Gardens to host "Happy Frights" and "Haunting Nights" from Oct. 3 through Nov. 2.

SAN ANTONIO – With the spooky season almost here, the San Antonio Botanical Garden has announced new attractions coming this fall.

From Oct. 3 through Nov. 2, visitors can visit the garden to experience “Happy Frights” and “Haunting Nights.”

“Happy Frights” is a family-friendly trick-or-treat experience through 11 immersive worlds in the garden. Throughout the adventure, guests will see live actors and visit eight trick-or-treat stations.

In “Haunting Nights,” a more thrilling adventure starts after the sun goes down, with random frights across the garden. The attraction is designed for people over 13 years of age.

SABG partnered with Memoir Agency to create the attractions in botanic gardens nationwide.

“At the Garden, our passion is bringing people together to engage with nature,” said SABG President and CEO Katherine Trumble. “Happy Frights & Haunting Nights is another opportunity to do just that. We know that guests of all ages, friends and family, will love these two immersive Halloween experiences that offer a delightful blend of thrills and enchantment.”

"Happy Frights" and "Haunting Nights" attractions will go live from Oct. 3 through Nov. 2. (Courtesy photo via Memoir Agency, San Antonio Botanical Garden)

During “Happy Frights” guests can:

Receive photo opportunities with a jack-o-lantern

Meet a dancing bridge troll by the lake’s edge

Go through the Dragon’s Den (home to giant dragons)

Adventure through a neon-light maze

Climb up a giant hay-pyramid

Meet La Catrina and Alebrijes during the Día de los Muertos celebration

During “Haunting Nights” guests can:

Brave a lagoon filled with swamp creatures

Go through a maze of surprises in the Neon Labyrinth

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with giant Alebrijes and La Catrina

Encounter living scarecrows in the Sunflower Field

Journey through a long pumpkin tunnel

Look out for pirates and a flying Davy Jones in “The Barracks”

Both attractions will have seasonal food and drinks.

Entry times for “Happy Frights” begin at 5 p.m., while “Haunting Nights” entry times begin at 8 p.m. The garden is located at 555 Funston Pl.

Tickets start at $27.90 per person and can be purchased here.

