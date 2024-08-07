3 alligators spotted in Central Texas lake, police say

MARBLE FALLS, Texas – Three alligators were spotted at Lake Marble Falls last month, police said.

A resident reported seeing an alligator along the bank and three others in the water on July 26.

Once an animal control officer arrived, they saw only three alligators in the water, according to Marble Falls police.

“We have not received any more calls on the alligators and do not currently know where they are,” police said.

Lake Marble Falls is a popular spot for Texans, especially during the summer. Police said there is no threat to the public.

“Burnet County is geographically within the known and expected range of the American Alligator, so it would not be unusual or unexpected for alligators to inhabit appropriate habitat,” a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) spokesperson said.

Police did not approach the alligators and said officers do not intend to take any action unless there is a threat to the public.

“Alligators by nature are shy animals that, if left alone, keep to themselves and play an important role as apex predators in aquatic ecosystems. Like any predator, it’s wise not to approach them, and it is illegal to feed or harass them,” the TPWD spokesperson said.

TPWD generally allows alligators to exist in areas of human habitation as long as there are no safety concerns.

If you see an alligator, Marble Falls police ask that you not interact with it and call them at 830-693-3611.

You can read more information on alligators from TPWD online.