Jamaica Beach police chief presents honorary jacket to family of Uvalde school shooting victim

The family of Jose Flores Jr. received a gift Saturday in honor of their late son.

Jose was one of the 21 victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24, 2022.

He had dreams of being a police officer when he grew up.

Jamaica Beach police chief Ray Garivey presented a framed jacket to Jose’s family on Saturday afternoon, officially making Jose an honorary police officer.

It’s been over two years since the Flores family lost Jose, yet Chief Garivey told KSAT the gift was important to him and his department.

“My calling is just to try to be part of the grieving, to the healing process, to do what I can for that family, to let them know that law enforcement in Jamaica Beach and in Galveston County welcome his son into our blue family,” said Chief Garivey.