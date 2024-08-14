99º
Human remains found in south Bexar County field, sheriff’s office says

BCSO does not suspect foul play; victim appeared to be living in nearby brush

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Partial human remains were found in a south Bexar County field by landscapers cutting grass, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a Wednesday press conference that a landscaping crew was working near a distribution center in the 11000 block of FM 1937 when they smelled a foul odor.

The crew found partial human remains in some nearby brush off the property. Salazar said the victim was believed to be a man experiencing homelessness between 50 and 60 years old.

The victim apparently had a hospital bracelet on his wrist and hospital socks on, Salazar said. BCSO’s homicide unit and the medical examiner were also on the scene.

Salazar said the man’s death could be heat-related, however, the medical examiner’s office would determine the official cause.

BCSO said there was evidence the man had been living in the brush, as investigators found bedding near his remains.

Salazar said that BCSO does not suspect foul play.

