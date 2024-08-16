Victim uncooperative after being shot in leg on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a man was shot on the city’s West Side early Friday morning.

Officers were called around 10:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of West Laurel Street, not far from Culebra Road and North Zarzamora Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

Recommended Videos

According to police, officers arrived to find a man in his 30s, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the man was sitting when he was shot. Officers said the victim was not very cooperative, so they don’t have much to go on.

SAPD said no vehicles were seen leaving the scene.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to be OK.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.