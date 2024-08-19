97º
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle, SAPD says

Driver had a green light, but didn’t see the bicyclist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Culebra Road and Loop 1604 access road intersection. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed into him on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Culebra Road and Loop 1604 access road intersection.

According to police, a person who was driving west on Culebra Road crashed into the bicyclist riding north on the Loop 1604 access road.

Police said the driver had a green light and did not see the bicyclist in the intersection.

The driver, who’s currently not facing charges, stopped to render aid to the bicyclist following the collision, SAPD said.

Police said the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

