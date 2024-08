(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A motorist was shot on Highway 281 North near the Josephine exit.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorist was transported to a hospital after a shooting on Highway 281 near downtown San Antonio on Tuesday morning.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened at around 8 a.m. on the highway near the Josephine exit.

Police didn’t know the victim’s condition and said the scene was still active.

Highway 281 is closed at the Josephine exit.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.