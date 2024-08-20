WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai holds news conference on VIA Rapid Silver Line

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai will hold a news conference about the VIA Rapid Silver Line on Tuesday following the Commissioners Court meeting.

The Rapid Silver Line is a proposed corridor that would connect San Antonio’s east and west sides through downtown, according to VIA. The route would begin at Our Lady of the Lake University and end at the Frost Bank Center.

On Tuesday, county commissioners passed a resolution that would use $100 million in sales tax revenue for the project.

During the San Antonio Mobility Coalition’s 2024 State of Transit event on Friday, VIA Metropolitan Transit President and CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said VIA is close to securing $102 million in local funding to move forward on the Silver Line.

