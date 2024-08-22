Woman in critical condition after being hit by sedan at South Side intersection, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a sedan early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Mission Road, on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the woman was attempting to cross the road when she was struck by the black sedan. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, she was listed in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the car did stop to render aid. The driver was found to be intoxicated and was detained by officers on suspicion of DWI.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.