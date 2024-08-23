81º
Friday Finds: Trending books, new page to screen series, bookstores to visit in SA

Content creator Clarissa Briseno @PixieeReads shares recommendations.

Patty Santos, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Social media content creator Clarissa Briseño (@pixieereads) shares what books are trending and worth reading in this week’s Friday Finds.

With so many options available, she picked out a few that maybe worth reading, including psychological thriller “She’s Not Sorry” by Mary Kubica, and a book about friendship titled “Happy Place” by Emily Henry.

Briseño also keeps an eye on what’s making it into the big screen and new TV series. Author Emily Henry has several of her books coming to screen. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson has season one on Netflix.

Get the full scoop on this week’s Friday Finds in the video player above.

Follow Briseno on Instagram @pixieereads.

