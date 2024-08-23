Friday Finds: Trending books, new page to screen series, bookstores to visit in SA

SAN ANTONIO – Social media content creator Clarissa Briseño (@pixieereads) shares what books are trending and worth reading in this week’s Friday Finds.

With so many options available, she picked out a few that maybe worth reading, including psychological thriller “She’s Not Sorry” by Mary Kubica, and a book about friendship titled “Happy Place” by Emily Henry.

Briseño also keeps an eye on what’s making it into the big screen and new TV series. Author Emily Henry has several of her books coming to screen. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson has season one on Netflix.

