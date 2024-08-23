Man found guilty in 2022 murder of 16-year-old girl

Nathaniel Melendez, pictured, took the stand in his trial on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO – Nathaniel Melendez, 21, was found guilty on Friday for the murder of 16-year-old Evelyn Gumbardo.

Gumbardo was shot and killed on July 5, 2022, during a party at an apartment complex.

Melendez, who took the stand Thursday in his defense, repeatedly changed his story, a move that likely harmed his case.

“I wasn’t aiming at nobody (sic). I was just shooting, so they could stay back. So, I could leave,” Melendez told the jury, describing what happened at the party.

In addition to Gumbardo, two others were injured in the incident. Among the injured was Catalina Farias, 18, Gumbardo’s roommate.

Melendez claimed he fired the gun because he feared for his life.

“I was afraid if they would have got me, they would have killed me,” Melendez said.

The defendant also said that he was under the influence of ecstasy and was paranoid that the people at the party were going to attack him.

Melendez said as he attempted to leave Farias approached him, leading him to believe she was part of a plan to harm him.

“I felt threatened by the whole situation,” Melendez said.

During cross-examination, prosecutors pressed Melendez on his inconsistent accounts of what happened.

He then provided a new version of events that had not been heard in court before.

“She reached her hands around the firearm,” Melendez said. “If Catalina (Farias) hadn’t approached me, I wouldn’t have fired the gun.”

Despite the changes in his story, Melendez did not deny firing the weapon.

“I don’t have no (sic) excuse for it. I don’t know why,” Melendez said. “I just know what led to me feeling this certain type of way.”

Melendez faces up to life in prison. The judge will sentence him at a later date.

