Northwest Side sewer spill prompts SAWS, TCEQ notices

A damaged sewer main prompted the spill, which dumped an estimated 50,000 gallons of domestic wastewater, potentially affecting the nearby Zarzamora Creek, according to a notice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

SAN ANTONIO – No adverse impacts are expected after a sewer spill Friday on the Northwest Side, according to a San Antonio Water System press release.

A damaged sewer main prompted the spill, which dumped an estimated 50,000 gallons of domestic wastewater, potentially affecting the nearby Zarzamora Creek, according to a notice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

Recommended Videos

The spill occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Babcock Road near the Medical Center.

SAWS crews said they were working to clean up the spill on Friday night not but said they did have it contained.

The spill exceeded the requirement for public notice, which prompted information from TCEQ, the press release said.