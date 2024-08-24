87º
Northwest Side sewer spill prompts SAWS, TCEQ notices

50,000 gallons of domestic wastewater seeped into nearby creek

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – No adverse impacts are expected after a sewer spill Friday on the Northwest Side, according to a San Antonio Water System press release.

A damaged sewer main prompted the spill, which dumped an estimated 50,000 gallons of domestic wastewater, potentially affecting the nearby Zarzamora Creek, according to a notice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

The spill occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Babcock Road near the Medical Center.

SAWS crews said they were working to clean up the spill on Friday night not but said they did have it contained.

The spill exceeded the requirement for public notice, which prompted information from TCEQ, the press release said.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

