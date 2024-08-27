Youth baseball development key in Boerne’s future

BOERNE, Texas – Ask residents in Boerne, and they’ll tell you their community loves to support baseball.

Bradley Suttle grew up in Boerne and was coveted by not just one but two Major League teams. Instead of playing for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Suttle chose to attend the University of Texas, where he was named an Academic All-American in his freshman and sophomore years. In 2007, he was drafted by the New York Yankees organization, where he played for their Minor League team.

Suttle is now back in town, and his 8-year-old son, Caleb, plays for the Boerne Little League. The Little League World Series team members have become his son’s role models.

“I’ve seen a lot of good baseball players with the kids at his age, at 8 years old, doing what they can do, so I’m excited for the future as well,” Suttle said.

He said there’s a lot of promise for the Little League team as a whole, but it’s important to let the kids focus on the now.

“There’s so much development that happens from 12 to 18. That’s a long time. They’ve done a tremendous job. Their parents have done everything. But I would enjoy the moment,” Suttle said.

Boerne Champion head baseball coach Ben Woodchick agrees.

“I just told them be with their feet. Though, I mean, this is — you’re 12 years old once, so their career right now is in the now. And what they’re doing is unbelievable, so I hope they’re just soaking it up,” Woodchick said.

Some of the Little League players participated in summer strength training on the Boerne Champion field a few weeks ago. Woodchick is excited that some of those kids could someday play on his team.

“Oh, no doubt, no doubt. Just seeing these kids at 12 years old and how talented they are already is definitely a blessing for this program. I mean, we’ve had class after class since I’ve been here coming in, and they’re super, super talented. But this is a special class,” he said.