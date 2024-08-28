How travelers can prepare for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend

Labor Day is just days away, and AAA says many people will be hitting the roads and skies this weekend.

Doug Shupe, with AAA Texas, shared what you need to know before traveling this weekend:

Cost of Travel

AAA is tracking booking data from Aug. 29 through Sept. 2. Comparing booking data from 2024 to 2023, AAA can see domestic travel is expected to be up 9% this year. This is because the cost of travel is down 2% in the U.S.

Despite the increase in travel, AAA said the number of people traveling isn’t expected to be as high as it is during Memorial Day and the 4th of July.

“One of the reasons for why we don’t see as many people traveling for Labor Day is because, for many people, kids are back in school,” said Shupe.

When it comes to gas prices in Texas, Shupe said Texans can see an average of $0.43 less per gallon of gas than what we were paying this time last year.

“Someone with the typical midsize sedan with a 14-gallon size fuel tank, they’ll be paying about $6 less per fill up for this Labor Day weekend compared to last year,” Shupe said.

You can see a full breakdown of gas prices in Texas by checking out the AAA Texas Gas Prices web page.

Flights

When it comes to flying, many people won’t be hitting the skies for international travel.

AAA said the cost of international travel is up 11%. Due to this, many people will be hitting the roads this weekend.

“It’s the most economical for people. You know, you could pack the kids in the car and drive to your destination for a lot cheaper than purchasing airfare for everybody,” Shupe said.

If you are flying, whether it’s domestic or international, AAA wants you to remember these key airport travel tips:

Get to the airport early. At least two hours before domestic flight At least three hours before international flight

Check-in online if you can.

Check your airline’s app for any delays or cancellations.

If you can, reserve a parking spot at the airport garage.

Busiest Days

AAA expects the busiest travel days this Labor Day weekend to be Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.

“That’s when you’re going to see the most congestion on the roadways,” Shupe said.

AAA suggests leaving early in the morning Thursday or Friday to avoid traffic congestion.

“You want to avoid those afternoon rush hour times when people heading home from work are mixing on the roads, with travelers heading in and out of town,” said Shupe.

When it comes to traveling back home, Shupe recommends leaving early Monday morning or in the afternoon Sunday, so you don’t hit traffic.

Top Destinations

AAA has a list of the top travel destinations nationally and internationally that can be found here. When it comes to travel in Texas, Shupe said some of the top places people will drive to include:

Lakes and rivers Especially those near Austin

The beach will be a big location for that last taste of summer. South Padre Island Galveston Corpus Christi

San Antonio will also be a big travel spot this Labor Day weekend.

“Even if you’re staying at home this holiday weekend, you’ll see more people on the roadways. A lot of folks go to the amusement parks. They go to the Riverwalk,” Shupe said.

Safety

Safety plays a huge roll when you’re traveling. One mistake can lead to a terrible crash and a terrible weekend.

AAA Texas has a lot of safety tips for you to remember.

When you are driving:

Get plenty of sleep prior to driving.

Obey speed limits.

Use seatbelts at all times.

NEVER drink and drive.

Put your phone down.

“Using those smartphones behind the wheel can be just as deadly as getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol,” said Shupe.

AAA expects to rescue 300,000 stranded motorists this Labor Day weekend. This can be due to flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts. These issues can be avoided before you even hit the road.

“Nobody wants to break down any day of the year, but particularly when you have plans and you’re trying to get to your destination safely,” Shupe said.

Check your car before you drive: