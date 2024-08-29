15 people arrested in Uvalde on charges of distributing and possessing meth, DOJ says

DEL RIO, Texas – Fifteen people were arrested in Uvalde on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, and the 38th Judicial District Attorney’s Office investigated the case with assistance from Border Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Recommended Videos

The DOJ said five of the individuals arrested are confirmed gang members, with 10 others having potential gang ties. Those arrested were indicted Aug. 21 in a federal court in Del Rio for one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Here’s a list of the individuals arrested:

Cesar Ramirez-Musquiz, 49

Kasandra Nicole Gutierrez, 31

Shawn Kyle Garza, 23

Rosemary Flores-Lopez, 44

Sammy Josephine Arellano, 35

Consuelo Gutierrez-Rodriguez, 36

Fidencio Garcia Jr., 29

Christopher Lee Salazar, 36

Elysia Armendariz, 27

Osvaldo Ortiz-Sandoval, 32

Tommy Hernandez-Rodriguez, 24

James Pargas Ruiz, 40

Raul Alberto Olivarez Jr., 35

Edmundo Nicolas Garza, 27

Anthony Rios-Orozco, 22

If convicted, each individual could face 10 years to life in prison and up to a $10 million fine for each charge, according to the DOJ. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District for Texas and Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee for Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio made the announcement on the arrests.

READ MORE: