Federal officials to announce arrests in ATF operation

SAN ANTONIO – Federal officials plan to announce some arrests in connection with firearm offenses in San Antonio.

According to a news release, U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas will hold a joint news conference with Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Topper for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

KSAT.com plans to livestream the event, which can be viewed in the video player in this article.