Detectives need help identifying a suspect involved in vehicle burglaries and credit card fraud.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been involved in vehicle burglaries and credit card fraud.

Authorities say the woman has committed crimes in north San Antonio, adding McAllister Park was also a spot she has visited.

Recommended Videos

If you have any information, you’re advised to contact SAPD’s Property Crimes Task Force at 210-207-8326 or email SAPD Detective Moses Berban at moses.berban@sanantonio.gov.