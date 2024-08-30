83º
Football fans open high school football season at Pieper Warrior Coliseum

Thousands of fans packed the Pieper Warrior Coliseum for third annual KSAT Pigskin Classic

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The energy at the third annual KSAT Pigskin Classic was electric as the Boerne Greyhounds faced the Pieper Warriors.

Thousands of fans went to the Pieper Warrior Coliseum to support their respective teams.

“Very excited to see everyone - band, dance (and) cheerleaders,” fan Lynda Vlattas said.

“I’ve loved football ever since I could walk so I’m just excited to be here and watch our team,” football fan Chandler Fuller said.

She also happens to be the daughter of one of the Pieper Warrior’s football coaches.

“I’ve been watching (Pieper) play, and I think we’re a really humble team, and we’ve been working hard, so I think we’re gonna show out this season,” Fuller said.

It was a huge game to kick off the season and just a peak into what high school football crowds could look like in 2024.

“I love coming to these football games because it’s very fun to watch and it’s very entertaining,” Clayton Hamm said.

