Official ‘Beetlejuice’ costumes now on display at Santikos Casa Blanca

"Beetlejuice" costumes will be displayed at Casa Blanca until Sept. 16.

SAN ANTONIO – “Beetlejuice” fans have a chance to see the movie characters’ costumes up close at Santikos Casa Blanca.

The official costume tour is making Santikos Casa Blanca one of the key stops, according to a press release.

“We are so thankful for Warner Bros. for displaying these epic costumes at Santikos,” digital media manager Lexi Hazlett said. “What an incredible opportunity for fans to be a part of the movie magic.”

Cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega wore the costumes, which will be on display until Sept. 16.

Also happening this Labor Day Weekend, people can meet the character Bob the Shrinker from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Aug. 31 until Sept. 1.

Guests could also receive a free movie poster while supplies last.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” will debut on Sept. 6. Moviegoers will be able to purchase exclusive promo items such as “Beetlejuice” popcorn tins and a cup with a topper, and folks 21 years and up can enjoy a “Beetlejuice” inspired cocktail.

Casa Blanca is located at 11210 Alamo Ranch Pkwy.