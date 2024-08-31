87º
Box truck disguised as Lowe’s truck busted in Kinney County human smuggling case

Thirteen men and four women were found in an hidden compartment in the truck on Friday morning

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a human smuggling bust Friday morning in Kinney County.

Seventeen migrants — 13 men and four women — were found inside a box truck disguised to look like a Lowe’s Home Improvement store truck.

State troopers found the migrants inside a hidden compartment in the truck that was only about three feet wide.

Troopers said the migrants were covered in sweat, suffered from dehydration and leg numbness from being crammed in the tight space.

The driver of the truck, who law enforcement said was from Mississippi, was arrested. The driver has been charged with human smuggling causing serious bodily injury.

