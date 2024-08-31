Haven for Hope’s assistance helps veteran turn homelessness into story of perseverance

SAN ANTONIO – Troy Dahman is a Texas native and a Navy veteran. However, after leaving the Navy and working elsewhere in San Antonio, he had a mental health crisis and began experiencing homelessness.

“I walked away from everything. My job. My life,” Dahman told KSAT.

Eventually, Dahman went to a psychiatric facility where he received mental health assistance. Shortly after, he was taken to Haven for Hope.

“I got some medications, had some counseling and they actually put me in a vehicle and sent me over downtown to Haven for Hope,” Dahman said.

The nonprofit helped nearly 1,000 clients earn permanent housing in 2023. Six years ago, Haven for Hope helped Dahman earn housing through its partnership with Endeavors.

Endeavors is a group that helps families with mental health services and finds permanent housing for those who need it.

Six years later, Dahman is still comfortably housed in the home that Endeavors and Haven for Hope secured for him.

“I can never express in words how grateful I am for all of their support,” Dahman said.

Dahman is now on Haven for Hope’s board of directors. He hopes to give back to an organization that gave him so much.

Dahman wants people to know that getting your life turned around is possible.

“Organizations out there will provide help, support and transition,” Dahman said. “They’re out there. These folks just need to be able to get connected.”

For more information on Haven for Hope, click here. More information on Endeavors can be found here.