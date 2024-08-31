88º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Haven for Hope’s assistance helps veteran turn homelessness into story of perseverance

‘I can never express in words how grateful I am,’ the veteran told KSAT

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: Homelessness, Haven for Hope, Endeavors, San Antonio, Veteran, Military City USA

SAN ANTONIO – Troy Dahman is a Texas native and a Navy veteran. However, after leaving the Navy and working elsewhere in San Antonio, he had a mental health crisis and began experiencing homelessness.

“I walked away from everything. My job. My life,” Dahman told KSAT.

Eventually, Dahman went to a psychiatric facility where he received mental health assistance. Shortly after, he was taken to Haven for Hope.

“I got some medications, had some counseling and they actually put me in a vehicle and sent me over downtown to Haven for Hope,” Dahman said.

The nonprofit helped nearly 1,000 clients earn permanent housing in 2023. Six years ago, Haven for Hope helped Dahman earn housing through its partnership with Endeavors.

Endeavors is a group that helps families with mental health services and finds permanent housing for those who need it.

Six years later, Dahman is still comfortably housed in the home that Endeavors and Haven for Hope secured for him.

“I can never express in words how grateful I am for all of their support,” Dahman said.

Dahman is now on Haven for Hope’s board of directors. He hopes to give back to an organization that gave him so much.

Dahman wants people to know that getting your life turned around is possible.

“Organizations out there will provide help, support and transition,” Dahman said. “They’re out there. These folks just need to be able to get connected.”

For more information on Haven for Hope, click here. More information on Endeavors can be found here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

email

Recommended Videos