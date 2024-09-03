Nourishing in Numbers for stronger communities

SAN ANTONIO – The feeling of an empty stomach or not knowing when you’ll have your next meal is overwhelming and can feel horrible but, unfortunately, that’s a hard reality for many families and people in San Antonio.

Each week the San Antonio Food Bank serves 105,000 individuals across Southwest Texas. Their team is focused on helping our neighbors in need by fighting hunger and feeding hope.

Providing valuable resources to our neighbors takes a team of volunteers with the San Antonio Food Bank. Collaboration is essential in the fight against hunger and in building stronger communities.

Join us in fighting hunger and ensuring that together, we are “Nourishing in Numbers” for a healthier and stronger community.

Contributions in various forms—food, money, voice, or time—are valuable and effective in creating change.

Active participation leads to significant change. No matter how small, it contributes to the fight against hunger. Together, we can make the greatest change and in the fight against hunger, every action counts.

How to help

Start your own Hunger Action Fund Drive or make an online donation. Even the smallest action can make the biggest impact. For every dollar donated, seven meals can be provided to neighbors in our community. Need a few more ideas? Take part in 30 Ways for 30 Days and check off every action you complete.

The following is a mission statement from the food bank’s website:

“The San Antonio Food Bank takes pride in fighting hunger, feeding hope in our 29-county service area. We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, adults should not have to choose between a hot meal and utilities, nor a senior sacrifice medical care for the sake of a meal.

“Founded in 1980, The San Antonio Food Bank has quickly grown to serve 100,000 individuals a week in one of the largest service areas in Texas. Our focus is for clients to have food for today but to also have the resources to be self-sufficient in the future.

“Fighting hunger is our number one priority but we also serve to educate and provide assistance in many other ways. We achieve this through our variety of programs and resources available to families, individuals, seniors, children, and military members in need.”

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer, and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.