Texas AG sues Bexar County over plans to mail voter registration forms

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md., Friday , Feb. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Bexar County Commissioners Court after a 3-1 vote to launch a program that would mail voter registration applications to residents regardless of their eligibility to cast a ballot.

Paxton’s lawsuit aims to block the program, which the attorney general says violates the state law.

Recommended Videos

The county would hire a third-party vendor for the taxpayer-funded program to send voter registration forms to unregistered individuals.

Paxton argues that sending these forms to unverified recipients could lead to felons and noncitizens registering to vote, which is illegal. His office said counties in Texas do not have the statutory authority to print and mail state voter registration forms.

The attorney general had previously sent a letter to Bexar County commissioners, warning them about legal action if they decided to proceed with the plan. Paxton’s lawsuit seeks an injunction to prevent the program from taking effect.

“Despite being warned against adopting this blatantly illegal program that would spend taxpayer dollars to mail registration applications to potentially ineligible voters, Bexar County has irresponsibly chosen to violate the law,” said Attorney General Paxton in a news release. “This program is completely unlawful and potentially invites election fraud. It is a crime to register to vote if you are ineligible.”