SA Youth to celebrate 40 years of empowering, educating the community

The event will be held on Oct. 11 at the Mexican Cultural Institute

Avery Everett, Reporter

The event will be held on Oct. 11 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Mexican Cultural Institute. (Avery Everett, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – Community has been the cornerstone of SA Youth over the past four decades.

The nonprofit organization is known for its dedication to providing education and opportunities to San Antonio’s young people. This year marks SA Youth’s 40th anniversary, and the city is coming together to celebrate.

SA Youth will hold its birthday bash at the Mexican Cultural Institute on Oct. 11 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“SA Youth has been a driving force in addressing generational inequities and providing essential support to San Antonio’s most vulnerable populations,” a spokesperson said. “SA Youth has been at the forefront of creating opportunities and fostering resilience.”

At the event, Judge Cruz Shaw and District 5 Councilwoman Terri Castillo will speak on the organization’s impacts. KSAT reporter Avery Everett will emcee the celebration and lead an alumni panel showcasing the inspiring stories of people who have graduated from the program.

The night’s main focus will be students, past and present. Artwork from SA Youth Students and San Antonio artists will be shown throughout the event, and cake will be cut to congratulate those who have overcome challenges with the nonprofit’s help.

To buy tickets and tables for the event, click here.

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

