SA Youth to celebrate 40 years of empowering, educating the community

The event will be held on Oct. 11 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Mexican Cultural Institute.

SAN ANTONIO – Community has been the cornerstone of SA Youth over the past four decades.

The nonprofit organization is known for its dedication to providing education and opportunities to San Antonio’s young people. This year marks SA Youth’s 40th anniversary, and the city is coming together to celebrate.

“SA Youth has been a driving force in addressing generational inequities and providing essential support to San Antonio’s most vulnerable populations,” a spokesperson said. “SA Youth has been at the forefront of creating opportunities and fostering resilience.”

At the event, Judge Cruz Shaw and District 5 Councilwoman Terri Castillo will speak on the organization’s impacts. KSAT reporter Avery Everett will emcee the celebration and lead an alumni panel showcasing the inspiring stories of people who have graduated from the program.

The night’s main focus will be students, past and present. Artwork from SA Youth Students and San Antonio artists will be shown throughout the event, and cake will be cut to congratulate those who have overcome challenges with the nonprofit’s help.

To buy tickets and tables for the event, click here.