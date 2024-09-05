San Antonio man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, Thomas Jeffrey McKissick V, 42, sent 18 images and four video files containing child pornography to an undercover police officer in Queensland, Australia, twice in February 2022.

A month later, federal agents executed a federal search warrant at McKissick’s home and seized a cellphone that contained more than 10,000 images and nearly 800 videos of child sexual abuse material, court documents revealed.

McKissick was arrested a day later and has since remained in federal custody. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography in March 2024.

In addition to the prison sentence, McKissick was ordered to serve lifetime supervised release and pay $15,000 in restitution, according to Jaime Esparza, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas.