Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Medina County

Major crash in which a tractor trailer was hit by a train at CR 5701 and FM 471

A tractor-trailer carrying pallets of boxes collided with a train Thursday morning in Medina County.

The trailer was hit at County Road 5701 and FM 471, according to a Facebook post from the Medina County ESD1 Fire/EMS. This is near the town of Pearson and just north of Natalia.

The post said the intersection and crossing will be closed for an extended amount of time for cleanup and an investigation.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was able to get out of the truck before the train it. No injuries have been reported.

At this time, it is unknown why the trailer was on the tracks as the train hit.