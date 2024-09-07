Driver arrested, accused of intoxication manslaughter in deadly Southwest Side crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was arrested in connection with a crash that killed a woman along Southwest Loop 410.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Southwest Loop 410 southbound near New Valley Hi Drive.

Authorities said a 40-year-old woman’s vehicle ran out of gas and pulled over on the right shoulder.

After she got out of the driver’s side of her vehicle, police said a Toyota Tundra driven by the suspect crossed the solid white line on the interstate and struck the woman.

The suspect, identified as Juan Rabago, remained at the scene when first responders and police arrived. Emergency personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

Rabago submitted to an intoxication assessment. The assessment found Rabago to be intoxicated, according to police.

Authorities arrested Rabago and booked him into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on an intoxication manslaughter charge.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the victim’s identity and determine a cause of death.