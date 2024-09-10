How CAST Tech High School’s mentorship program is shaping the future of students

SAN ANTONIO – As high school seniors prepare to graduate and embark on their next chapter, whether that’s heading to college or entering the workforce, the transition can be intimidating for those students.

However, CAST Tech High School is helping ease this journey through its successful mentorship program, which is now in its seventh year. Despite the program’s success, there’s a growing need for more mentors to support a larger number of students.

Kimberly Samuels, a senior at Texas State University, is a testament to the positive impact of CAST Tech’s mentorship program.

Just a few years ago, Kimberly was a high school student at CAST Tech, navigating the challenges of her academic and personal life. Today, she’s pursuing a degree in early childhood education with a bilingual certification—a path she chose after initially majoring in biology.

Kimberly said she attributes much of her success to her mentor, Christopher Flores.

“The guidance and support I had from my mentor was just amazing,” she said. “I didn’t have much support at home for everything I wanted to do, so having that extra support was just so helpful. He guided me through so many things in college, even like just applying.”

Kimberly and Christopher were paired through the CAST Tech mentorship program in 2019. Their relationship didn’t end with Kimberly’s graduation from high school. Even now, as a college student, Kimberly continues to seek Christopher’s advice and support.

Flores, a senior manager at HEB specializing in projects and programs, reflected on his experience with the mentorship program.

“You don’t go into these things expecting anything in return,” he said. “But I’ve gained a lot from my relationship with Kim. I believe that if you have the ability to help others, you have a responsibility to do so.”

The mentorship program at CAST Tech sets aside dedicated time for students to meet with their mentors. This interaction helps prepare students not only for college, but for their future careers as well.

“Societally speaking, you’re considered an adult when you graduate, but even in my late 20s, I didn’t always feel like one,” Flores said. “Much of it was about dealing with random life events, making decisions, and owning them. Such programs should be a staple in every school, college, and workplace.”

Kimberly said the CAST program and Christopher have changed her life.

“Honestly, I don’t know what I would have done without Chris supporting me through this process,” Samuels said. “He has truly changed me as a person.”

As CAST Tech High School looks to the future, they hope to recruit more mentors to meet the growing demand.

The mentorship program not only helps students achieve their academic goals, but also prepares them for the real-world challenges they will face in their careers and beyond.

