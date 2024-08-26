SAN ANTONIO – Mentorship opportunities can be limited for high school students, which creates a disconnect to local high-wage, high-demand jobs and employers.

For students preparing to transition into adulthood and the workforce, being a mentor to young people during this crucial time can act as a bridge that introduces them to workplace behaviors and expectations.

Recommended Videos

A mentor can also help prepare young students as they launch into adulthood and allow them to practice vital social skills like interviewing while building cross-generational relationships.

If connecting students to mentors can help them in their personal and career development and present opportunities for more favorable, higher-quality careers, shouldn’t every student have a mentor?

Join Stephanie Serna, on Thursday, Sept. 19 for a discussion about why mentorship matters and what one local high school is doing to help students into their next chapter of life. Watch the live stream at 2 p.m. on KSAT+ or anywhere you stream.

KSAT Community Town Hall Panelists

Isis Jimenez is a senior at the Advanced Learning Academy and is excited to begin exploring colleges and universities with strong business, nonprofit, and medical management programs. Isis is passionate about photography and capturing life’s greatest moments, but she also enjoys finding different ways to connect and interact with her community. She’ll speak about her experience as a mentee and how she hopes to apply what she learns as she prepares for graduation.

With over 20 years of experience in education, Dalia Flores Contreras, chief executive officer at City Education Partners, had the opportunity to study, learn, and work in the education ecosystem of Texas, Illinois, and Oklahoma in both district and charter public school systems. Dalia will talk about how she is helping Isis prepare for her next career steps.

Senior Partnership Director at CAST Schools Network, Eddie Hernandez, will talk about what they’re doing to create more structure in their mentorship program and how they are working to guarantee that all students have access to caring adult professionals.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.