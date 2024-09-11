BCSO investigates shooting, deadly crash in southeast Bexar County

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that turned into a deadly crash in southeast Bexar County.

BCSO officials said deputies initially responded to a shooting call after 4 p.m. on Wednesday near Highway 87 and Foster Road.

BCSO later responded to the crash on the northbound lanes of South Highway 181 just before Loop 1604.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to give an update on the crash. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.