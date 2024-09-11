94º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

BCSO investigates shooting, deadly crash in southeast Bexar County

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of S Highway 181 just before Loop 1604

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: BCSO, Shooting, Crime
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that turned into a deadly crash in southeast Bexar County. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that turned into a deadly crash in southeast Bexar County.

BCSO officials said deputies initially responded to a shooting call after 4 p.m. on Wednesday near Highway 87 and Foster Road.

Recommended Videos

BCSO later responded to the crash on the northbound lanes of South Highway 181 just before Loop 1604.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to give an update on the crash. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

John Paul Barajas headshot

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos