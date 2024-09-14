87º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Multiple fire departments battle apartment fire in Leon Valley

Crews from Leon Valley, Shavano Park have responded to the fire

Avery Everett, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, Shavano Park, Leon Valley

LEON VALLEY, Texas – At least two fire departments are working to extinguish a fire Friday night in Leon Valley.

Fire crews from Shavano Park and Leon Valley responded to an apartment fire along Grissom Road. The complex is located just south of Bandera Road in Leon Valley.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the fire.

KSAT reached out to Leon Valley fire officials for more details but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back with KSAT as we receive more information.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Avery Everett headshot

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

email

Recommended Videos