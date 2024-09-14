Multiple fire departments battle apartment fire in Leon Valley

LEON VALLEY, Texas – At least two fire departments are working to extinguish a fire Friday night in Leon Valley.

Fire crews from Shavano Park and Leon Valley responded to an apartment fire along Grissom Road. The complex is located just south of Bandera Road in Leon Valley.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the fire.

KSAT reached out to Leon Valley fire officials for more details but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back with KSAT as we receive more information.