Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in East Bexar County, BCSO says

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and China Grove Fire Department responded to the crash

KSAT Digital Staff

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Authorities said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning in East Bexar County.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 87 eastbound and FM 1516.

The China Grove Fire Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with BCSO deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

