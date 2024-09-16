86º
Free party, resource fair at Hamilton Community Center this Saturday

Event will feature skateboarding competition for youths

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Hamilton Community Party and Resource Fair (San Antonio Parks and Recreation)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Parks and Recreation is hosting a community party and resource fair at the Hamilton Community Center on the Northeast Side this Saturday.

The Hamilton Community Party and Resource Fair will have live music, a skateboarding competition for ages 8 to 14, free produce bags while supplies last, Metro Health community resources, snacks and more for the whole family.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 21. It is free and open to everyone.

The Hamilton Community Center is located at 10700 Nacogdoches Rd.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

