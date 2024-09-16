Free party, resource fair at Hamilton Community Center this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Parks and Recreation is hosting a community party and resource fair at the Hamilton Community Center on the Northeast Side this Saturday.

The Hamilton Community Party and Resource Fair will have live music, a skateboarding competition for ages 8 to 14, free produce bags while supplies last, Metro Health community resources, snacks and more for the whole family.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 21. It is free and open to everyone.

The Hamilton Community Center is located at 10700 Nacogdoches Rd.