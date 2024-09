Get free, discounted cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day

Whataburger fans could be excited about this deal. On Sept 18, customers who order either a Patty Melt, Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger or a Whataburger with cheese through the rewards membership account on the Whataburger app or online can win free Whataburger for a year. Whataburger will give out the prizes to 100 lucky winners. The prize includes 52 coupons to redeem one free Whataburger at participating locations. The winners will be selected on Sept. 26. For more information on the complete sweepstakes rules, click here