Get free, discounted cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day

SAN ANTONIO – “Lettuce” celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with a good old-fashioned cheeseburger this Wednesday.
Several restaurants are offering special deals this upcoming National Cheeseburger Day.
Recommended Videos
Here’s a list of participating restaurants celebrating the day:
- McDonald’s: To celebrate the day, McDonald’s is offering $0.50 double cheeseburgers through its app on Sept. 18. The offer is valid for one per customer.
- Sonic Drive-in: The fast-food restaurant offers half-priced Sonic cheeseburgers every Tuesday after 5 p.m. For a limited time only, Sonic will also offer $1.99 Quarter-Pound Double Cheeseburgers.
- Wayback Burgers: On Sept. 18, customers can purchase one Classic Burger and get a second one for free. Guests can redeem the offer at the restaurant or by ordering through the Wayback Burgers Rewards program through the app.
- Wendy’s: Customers can enjoy a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for $0.01 with any purchase when guests apply the digital offer through the Wendy’s app. This deal is available from Sept. 18 until Sept. 22.
- Whataburger: Whataburger fans could be excited about this deal. On Sept 18, customers who order either a Patty Melt, Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger or a Whataburger with cheese through the rewards membership account on the Whataburger app or online can win free Whataburger for a year. Whataburger will give out the prizes to 100 lucky winners. The prize includes 52 coupons to redeem one free Whataburger at participating locations. The winners will be selected on Sept. 26. For more information on the complete sweepstakes rules, click here.
This list will be updated as more places announce deals.