Get free, discounted cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day

McDonald’s: To celebrate the day, McDonald’s is offering $0.50 double cheeseburgers through its app on Sept. 18. The offer is valid for one per customer.

Sonic Drive-in: The fast-food restaurant offers half-priced Sonic cheeseburgers every Tuesday after 5 p.m. For a limited time only, Sonic will also offer $1.99 Quarter-Pound Double Cheeseburgers.

