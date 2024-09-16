These cities top the list of must-visit destinations this fall

SAN ANTONIO – The summer may be over, but that’s not stopping travelers from jet-setting or hitting the open road to explore a new destination for the fall time.

As temperatures drop, many seek picturesque getaways, especially in Europe, which is less busy in the fall than in summer.

“This time of year is known as shoulder season in travel, which means mild weather, fewer crowds, and better prices,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. “AAA booking numbers show more people are flying this season both domestically and internationally, and many travelers are taking fall cruises to enjoy the foliage in Alaska and New England!”

Flights and cruises

AAA booking data shows travelers are seeking more flights and cruises than last year.

Domestic flight bookings are up 1%, and international flight bookings are up 3%, according to AAA data.

Flight prices are about the same as last fall. AAA reports the average cost for a domestic roundtrip ticket is $660, and the average international flight is about $1,315.

The average price for cruises from domestic cities was $2,355, while the average price for international cruises is up 1% to $3,560.

Gas prices and vehicle rentals

AAA said gas prices have decreased since late July due to a quieter Atlantic hurricane season. Stations are now switching to winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce.

The current average gas price for San Antonio is $2.61. In comparison, the highest price reported was $4.68 in June 2022.

Rental car prices are down 5% domestically and 15% internationally, AAA said.

Cities to visit this fall

AAA recommends these cities as good destinations to visit during the fall: