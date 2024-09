(Copyright 2024 by The Selma Police Department - All rights reserved.)

If you have information regarding the man, contact Detective James Graham at 210-651-7871.

SELMA, Texas – Authorities are requesting help from the public to identify a man who recorded people inside a store’s dressing room at The Forum, according to Selma police.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 at a retail store at The Forum.

Recommended Videos

Police said the man used a cellphone to record a woman and a child inside a dressing room.

If you have information regarding the man, contact Detective James Graham at 210-651-7871.