Major crash involving 6 children prompts need for car seats, San Antonio nonprofit says

SAN ANTONIO – Child advocates say a major crash that injured several children has prompted more demand for car seats.

San Antonio police say the vehicle crash that injured six children who were not wearing a seatbelt is still under investigation. None one has been charged, and police would not provide an update on the children’s condition.

Nonprofit advocate Pamela Allen’s organization, Eagle’s Flight and Advocacy & Outreach, has distributed nine car seats since the start of the month, a number she says is often seen in a six-month period.

“We’re going to make sure that these young families get everything that they need from us to be able to protect their child, take care of their child, and to make sure they have taken all the safety precautions for that child,” she said.

The organization has a list of families who need car seats on a waiting list, according to Allen.

“This is a lifesaving thing that you can do to reach out to your community by offering your used car seat and bringing it in to us. And what better way to say, ‘This is what I’m doing to prevent a horrific accident happening to a child,’” she said. “This is what you can do to help us by donating your used car seats.”

These organizations offer car seats for families in need. Some may require families to take a class:

Families can also call 211 for United Way to find resources.

List of Car Seat Distribution Programs (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)