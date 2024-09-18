Man shot in his face near Rivercenter mall, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are currently investigating a shooting at a downtown parking lot that hospitalized a man on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 240 block of South Bowie Street near the back entrance of Shops at Rivercenter, just a few blocks away from The Alamo.

A 34-year-old man was shot in his face during a suspected robbery, police said. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are unsure if the 34-year-old man is a victim or a suspect.

Police said between eight to ten gunshots were fired. They believe only one weapon was used.

Officials said the people believed to be involved in the shooting were detained for further questioning.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.