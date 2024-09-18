RISE Music Festival to debut in San Antonio in 2025

New RISE Music Festival to debut in 2025

SAN ANTONIO – A new festival is coming to the Alamo City next spring.

The inaugural RISE Music Festival will be held on May 3, 2025, at The Espee near St. Paul Square. The festival was originally scheduled to debut on Oct. 12.

“The decision to move the festival to 2025 was made to ensure the best possible experience for attendees, allowing us to incorporate new elements that will make for an even more vibrant festival environment that will keep the excitement going all day long,” Festival Creative Director Jarrell Flowers said.

The music festival will have a music celebration to showcase local talent.

There will also be local food vendors, art installations, and more. The festival will also foster local arts, culture, and community at the event.

The event’s headliner is the indie rock band Kings Kaleidoscope. The festival will also include a lineup of different genres, such as hip-hop.

Local artists Rap Society and RISE Worship Collective will also perform at the festival.

Tickets for the RISE Music Festival can be purchased online.