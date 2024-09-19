BCSO searching for rock-throwing vandal in east Bexar County

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a Hispanic male who threw rocks at the glass windows of three East Bexar County businesses.

Deputies said the incident happened on Tuesday, when a man in his late teens or early 20s walked from North Foster Road through the parking lot of HTeaO -- damaging windows with rocks.

Minutes later, he walked next door to the Foster Road Shopping Center and pelted the glass windows of El Bracero Bar & Grill and Converse Dentistry with rocks, deputies said.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, call 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.