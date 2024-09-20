90º
FULL EPISODE: Know My Neighborhood: South San shaped by Pride and Perseverance

In this episode of “Know My Neighborhood,” we explore the good, the bad and the frustrating of South San

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Alexandra Diaz, Producer

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Priscilla Carraman, Manager of Content and Coverage

Avery Everett, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Rick Medina, Video Editor

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Bill Taylor, Producer

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Henry Keller, Graphic Artist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Know My Neighborhood, South San, South Side, San Antonio, History, Culture

SAN ANTONIO>> Click here for an interactive view of the project.

The sounds of the South San neighborhood may be as recognizable as the sights. One sound remains constant: The roar of giant jet engines from the monster military aircraft that take off and land at what used to be Kelly Air Force Base. Even though Kelly AFB closed 24 years ago, its presence still shapes South San.

In this episode of “Know My Neighborhood,” KSAT explores Pride and Perseverance in the South San neighborhood.

You can watch the full episode in the video player above.

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Myra Arthur is passionate about San Antonio and sharing its stories. She graduated high school in the Alamo City and always wanted to anchor and report in her hometown. Myra anchors KSAT News at 6:00 p.m. and hosts and reports for the streaming show, KSAT Explains. She joined KSAT in 2012 after anchoring and reporting in Waco and Corpus Christi.

