Man, woman found shot dead in West Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 63-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were found shot dead in a West Side home Thursday, San Antonio police said.

According to a preliminary report, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Oneoak Drive. When they arrived, they found Manuel Limon and Azucena Limon shot dead on a bed.

Police ruled Manuel Limon as the suspect in their report, adding he shot the woman while she was lying in bed. He then turned the gun on himself.

A relative found the couple deceased inside the home, police said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.