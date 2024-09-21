SAWS says its crews cleaned up sewer spill on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System crews were sent to clean up a sewer spill Friday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

The crews responded to the spill in the 2500 block of Babcock Road in the Medical Center area, SAWS said in a statement Friday night.

Recommended Videos

The utility said the spill was caused by a blockage in a 15-foot sewer pipe. Crews cleaned up about 50,000 gallons of domestic wastewater.

Grease, wipes and debris are the leading causes of sewer spills in the Alamo City and nationwide, SAWS said.