SAWS says its crews cleaned up sewer spill on Northwest Side

Grease, wipes and debris are among a major cause of sewer spills

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

SAWS logo. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System crews were sent to clean up a sewer spill Friday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

The crews responded to the spill in the 2500 block of Babcock Road in the Medical Center area, SAWS said in a statement Friday night.

The utility said the spill was caused by a blockage in a 15-foot sewer pipe. Crews cleaned up about 50,000 gallons of domestic wastewater.

Grease, wipes and debris are the leading causes of sewer spills in the Alamo City and nationwide, SAWS said.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

