City, county officials host passenger rail meeting aboard Amtrak train to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, and San Antonio City Councilmember Melissa Cabello Havrda will host the Texas Passenger Rail Advisory Committee meeting aboard an Amtrak train traveling from San Antonio to Austin.

The officials will be joined by Saltillo Mayor-Elect Javier Díaz González and to discuss expanding passenger rail services between Texas and Mexico.

Following the journey, a press conference will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Austin Amtrak station, where officials will outline TPRAC’s priorities for the upcoming Texas legislative session.

