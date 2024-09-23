81º
City, county officials host passenger rail meeting aboard Amtrak train to Austin

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, San Antonio City Councilmember Melissa Cabello Havrda to host Texas Passenger Rail Advisory Committee meeting

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

AUSTIN, Texas – Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, and San Antonio City Councilmember Melissa Cabello Havrda will host the Texas Passenger Rail Advisory Committee meeting aboard an Amtrak train traveling from San Antonio to Austin.

The officials will be joined by Saltillo Mayor-Elect Javier Díaz González and to discuss expanding passenger rail services between Texas and Mexico.

Following the journey, a press conference will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Austin Amtrak station, where officials will outline TPRAC’s priorities for the upcoming Texas legislative session.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

