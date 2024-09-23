Kendall County Women’s Shelter highlights mission through Bexarfest partnership

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – An organization dedicated to sheltering women and child survivors of domestic abuse is hoping its partnership with TRL Productions’ Bexarfest will both highlight its mission and help students in their future.

The Kendall County Women’s Shelter is one of many participating for the first time.

“We do have our own program piece geared for middle and high school students,” said Brooke House, the chief program officer. “Our hope is that they will learn about that and get plugged into some programming we have and become aware of what our mission is so they can learn how to apply those pertinent pieces of information to their

House said they are very excited to be a part of something as impactful as Bexarfest.

“I think our expectation is just new partnerships, additional exposure within the community, and a way to expand our mission with a cool population,” she said. “I think students are really innovative and far more creative, so it is a natural fit, and I can’t wait to see how it goes.”

Organizations like the Kendall County Women’s Shelter are happy to be involved, especially seeing how deeply rooted they are in the community, tending to one of the most vulnerable populations.

“Asking for help or support is not a sign of weakness,” said Jenny Forks, who is a survivor and now serves as a board member for the organization. “It is a sign of extreme strength, and when you get through it, you will see how strong you actually are and how much you can give back when you become whole again.”

Forks said organizations like this could be beyond helpful to people wanting to make a big change in their lives.

“I have domestic violence in my background — 25 years ago,” she said. “I didn’t have a place to turn then. There wasn’t that outreach. And to see — in this community, we service so many people from all around Texas that they are really trying to be there, whereas I felt alone in certain things.”

Forks also helps with one of the many programs the shelter offers called “Young Hearts,” which is dedicated to educating school-aged children and teens.

“That was not happening when I was in high school in the ‘90s,” Forks said. “Now, we need people to speak up and say something. I lean into our youth with that to educate them. If you saw something, it’s your responsibility to figure out how to help. Go to a friend or even someone you don’t know and say, ‘I have a place to go to ask questions.’”

From going through domestic abuse, becoming a published author, volunteering with Kendall County Women’s Shelter, and now being a board member of the organization, Forks is a success story.

“It has been rewarding being able to inspire so many who have come to our organization,” Forks said. “And to be able to train someone to say, ‘I went through this. I am healed and thriving. How can I help the next person?’ And then, when they go off on their own wings and fly, seeing who they are helping along the way. It is a domino and ripple effect. We help one, and they help some, and they help some. How many people are we actually touching by just offering words of encouragement or simply helping one person?”

With Bexarfest being another tool in their toolbox to spread their mission for others to know, Forks said this is beyond a winning situation.

“We are not swept under the rug anymore,” Forks said. “Survivors are being seen and heard, and our voices matter. With the generation we are in and the technology we have, it spreads like wildfire, and you can’t silence us anymore. We are here to stand up and not let this happen to future generations.”