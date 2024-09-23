Man killed, woman injured in Northwest Side hit-and-run, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s is dead after a crash on the Northwest Side early Monday morning.

The crash happened on I-10 near Scenic Loop Road early Monday morning around 1:45 a.m.

Police said the man and woman were pushing their vehicle off the highway when a gray pickup truck crashed into the back of their car before taking off.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Officials have not released the man’s identity.

Police are still searching for the driver of the pickup truck.

