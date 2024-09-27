Copa Wine Bar announces death of co-owner

SAN ANTONIO – Copa Wine Bar and Tasting Room is grieving as they announced the death of their co-owner on Thursday.

Angie Bridges, 55, died “after a brief battle in the hospital,” the announcement said.

The social media post honored her character and the marriage Bridges shared with her husband.

“If you were lucky enough to have known her, you know she never met a stranger and always had a kind word to share. Her cooking was as legendary as her love for her husband and the bond that they shared for 32 years,” the bar said in the post.

The well-known wine bar is in the Stone Oak neighborhood, located at 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy.

Angie Bridges is survived by her husband, Jeff Bridges, who she co-owned the bar with since 2005.