USAA eliminates another round of employees

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based USAA employees face another round of layoffs, marking the second round in 2024.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, message boards and online comments from USAA employees indicated more workers across the country are being laid off. USAA did not clarify how many employees were let go, or what departments were impacted by the changes.

“We regularly evaluate our operations and adjust to serve our members more efficiently. USAA continues to hire across the company in line with changing business needs, including more than 8,300 jobs filled so far this year, and remains focused on providing our members with exceptional products and service.” USAA Director of Public Relations Roger Wildermuth told the Business Journal.

