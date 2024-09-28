Final pavements are underway at Lower Broadway downtown San Antonio

(City of SA Public Works , Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Starting at Broadway and Roy Smith Street, paving will be done in rolling in three to four block increments and will continue south towards Houston Street. Broadway will be closed within the increments and each will take at least three days to complete.

SAN ANTONIO – The Lower Broadway road reconstruction project is undergoing its last milestone before completion.

The final pavements are set to start as early as Sept. 30, according to a press release from the City of San Antonio’s Public Works. The Lower Broadway project has been under construction since January.

Recommended Videos

Starting at Broadway and Roy Smith Street, paving will be done in rolling in three- to four- block increments and will continue south towards Houston Street. Broadway will be closed within the increments, and each will take at least three days to complete.

Detours will direct drivers to North Alamo Street and Avenue B. The paving should be completed by mid-October.

“We are excited for this project to take one big step closer to finishing,” public works director Razi Hosseini said. “The end product will be a brand new roadway with upgraded utilities and a much-improved pedestrian experience.”

Once the paving is complete, road stripping, sidewalks, landscaping and traffic signals will follow.

All businesses will remain open during the construction period.

This project will bring wider sidewalks, trees, pedestrian lighting, enhanced traffic signals and crosswalks, the release said.

For more information about the project and to sign up for updates, click here.