Spurs Youth Basketball League celebrates 35 years of helping kids across Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs Youth Basketball League, originally formed as the Spurs Drug-Free League, is celebrating 35 years of opening the game up to thousands of Texas kids.

Youth coaches, who were also former SYBL players, said there are important lessons basketball can teach kids on and off the sport.

“We didn’t have much growing up in the West Side,” Spurs Safety Manager and SYBL coach Jaime Rios. “You know, we had basketball, the Spurs league and we had school. That’s what we had.”

Rios said coaching in the league is his way of giving back to kids.

Rios’ daughter, Tiffany, also played in the SYBL. Even though she practices dance now, she said the league taught her a lot.

“So, he really did train me, the team, to my best,” Tiffany said. “And I bring that into dance now.”

Spurs Sports and Entertainment CEO RC Buford said the love of basketball can start at an early age. Buford looked back at how the league has blossomed and allowed children a safe outlet to express themselves for 35 years.

“I like listening back on all the stories that now some of our coaches are in here coaching that played in the league,” Buford said.

Some of the SYBL coaches include Yolanda Rodgers, the team’s Director of Community Sports. Rodgers said one of her favorite memories in the program involved Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich signing her shirt.

“It just gave me an opportunity to do something I love. Stay out of trouble. Be present. Have teammates, work with them, grow with them,” Rodgers said. “From teamwork to communication to, just, leadership skills, you’re going to learn that through basketball or through sports. So, we try to use that power of sports for our community and instill it in there with the Spurs values.”

For more information on the Spurs Youth Basketball League and where to sign up for the 2024-25 league, click here.